Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 5.4% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,971.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 251,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $141.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.