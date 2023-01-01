IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Up 15.8% in December

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 49.9% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,129 shares in the last quarter. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE IRS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,858. The firm has a market cap of $314.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 93.01% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 4.15%. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

