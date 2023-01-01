iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank lessened its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.64. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $154.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

