iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,866 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after buying an additional 4,554,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after buying an additional 4,009,895 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $61.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.