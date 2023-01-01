iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,137,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $50,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.93 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

