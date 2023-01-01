iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,629,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,970,016. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.