iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 243.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3,545.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

REZ traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $100.05.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.