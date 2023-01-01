iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $214.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $308.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

