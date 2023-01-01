iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 289,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 315,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 390,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,635 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $83.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

