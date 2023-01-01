iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,908 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,898 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,383,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,253,000 after purchasing an additional 321,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,729,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,790,000 after purchasing an additional 40,121 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $120.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $175.48.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

