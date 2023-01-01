iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Boosted by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,536,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,862 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 9.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.