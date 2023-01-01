ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 407,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.10. 233,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,961. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $105.01.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

