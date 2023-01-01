Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €37.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($52.13) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.72) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €20.53 ($21.84) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €19.94 ($21.21) and a twelve month high of €74.64 ($79.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.52.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

