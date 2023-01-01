John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of HPI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,218. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $20.91.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
