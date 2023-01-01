John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.67 Million in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. Pathward Financial comprises about 2.5% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 58.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $43.05 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

