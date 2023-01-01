John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Invests $288,000 in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Farmers National Banc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $2,229,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 547,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 93,911 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $480.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35.

Farmers National Banc Increases Dividend

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $40.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.