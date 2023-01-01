John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.93 Million in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000. SVB Financial Group makes up about 3.7% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.09.

SIVB opened at $230.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $752.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

