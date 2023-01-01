John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 90.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Business Financial Services

In other First Business Financial Services news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $112,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $308.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Featured Stories

