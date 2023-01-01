John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 69,000 TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. TowneBank makes up about 1.7% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of TowneBank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.00. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $179.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

