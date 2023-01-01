John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.26 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,965 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. Signature Bank comprises about 2.1% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Signature Bank by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its position in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $115.22 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.51 and its 200-day moving average is $161.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

