JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $169.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JPM. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $134.10 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,439,000 after acquiring an additional 847,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,790 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

