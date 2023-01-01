Kaspa (KAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $81.48 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $81.48 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,596,245,480 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,581,415,703 with 15,581,415,703.36655 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00523506 USD and is up 5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,611,521.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

