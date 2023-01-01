Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Kava has a market cap of $195.82 million and $19.98 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00003233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00065005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00056949 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00024035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007616 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000226 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 365,323,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,439,830 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

