Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,111 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.6% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $550.69 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $215.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.