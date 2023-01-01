Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Up 43.9% in December

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,794,900 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the November 30th total of 1,246,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 170.9 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on KELTF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of KELTF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. 1,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,607. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

