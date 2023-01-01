KickToken (KICK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $149,450.01

KickToken (KICK) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. KickToken has a market cap of $698,959.22 and $149,450.01 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00036949 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006006 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018094 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00227052 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,457,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,457,070 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,457,070.61896373. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00571786 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $150,869.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.