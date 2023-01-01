KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the November 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KIO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 192,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,186. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $84,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $144,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $123,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

