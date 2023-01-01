KOK Price Up 1% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. KOK has a market cap of $47.36 million and approximately $718,611.15 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0947 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037362 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037042 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018213 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00227605 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09575157 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $781,025.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.