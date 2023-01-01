Kokoswap Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002413 BTC on major exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $103.35 million and $2,037.52 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00462377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.74 or 0.02918371 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,914.41 or 0.29587383 BTC.

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

