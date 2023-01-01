Kokoswap Tops One Day Volume of $2,089.51 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002411 BTC on popular exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $103.08 million and $2,089.51 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap launched on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

