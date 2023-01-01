Komodo One Day Volume Tops $441,872.54 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $24.56 million and approximately $441,872.54 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00224295 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00070468 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00056627 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,541,211 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

