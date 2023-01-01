Kujira (KUJI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $54,280.05

Kujira (KUJI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002555 BTC on major exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $42.07 million and $54,280.05 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00462230 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.01 or 0.02991873 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,913.51 or 0.29578009 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 99,120,806 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.41347282 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $84,176.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.