Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.43, for a total value of 10,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,324,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total value of 11,240.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.57, for a total value of 11,140.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.82, for a total value of 9,640.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.84, for a total value of 9,680.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.69, for a total value of 9,380.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.67, for a total value of 9,340.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.34, for a total value of 8,680.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.19, for a total value of 8,380.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.14, for a total value of 8,280.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.10, for a total value of 8,200.00.

Backblaze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at 6.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of 3.82 and a 1-year high of 18.16. The company has a market cap of $200.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.36 by -0.04. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of 22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 21.95 million. Analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 164,783 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

