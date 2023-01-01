Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 4,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 818,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 896,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31,346 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lazard by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LAZ traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.67. 422,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,336. Lazard has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Lazard had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $723.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

