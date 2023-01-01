Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

LESL stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53. Leslie’s has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $24.40.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,776,904 shares in the company, valued at $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,435,000 after buying an additional 2,367,168 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,151,000 after buying an additional 323,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 79.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after buying an additional 1,979,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,828,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,114,000 after buying an additional 498,247 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

