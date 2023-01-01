Lido DAO (LDO) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00006509 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $894.44 million and approximately $59.80 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lido DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00462377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.74 or 0.02918371 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,914.41 or 0.29587383 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 827,206,858 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.