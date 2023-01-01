Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Tops $1,184.47 on Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,184.47 or 0.07130183 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.13 billion and $4.08 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00462377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.74 or 0.02918371 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,914.41 or 0.29587383 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,840,306 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,839,142.70406683 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,174.54925672 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $118,723,249.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.