Linear Hits Market Cap of $50.03 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Linear has a market cap of $50.03 million and approximately $366,806.41 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

