Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Tops $138.79 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $138.79 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,605,762 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,574,481.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00273539 USD and is down -15.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $80.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

