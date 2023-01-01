LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 599,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LL Flooring by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in LL Flooring by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LL Flooring by 28.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LL Flooring by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring Price Performance

Shares of LL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,753. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $164.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About LL Flooring

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.