Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Down 43.0% in December

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Loncor Gold Trading Down 5.6 %

LONCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. Loncor Gold has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.53.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

