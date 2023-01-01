Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Down 43.0% in December

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.
Loncor Gold Trading Down 5.6 %
LONCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. Loncor Gold has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.53.
About Loncor Gold
