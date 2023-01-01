LooksRare One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.31 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $67.11 million and $2.31 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00461029 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.05 or 0.02946083 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.22 or 0.29501136 BTC.

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

