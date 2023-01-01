Loom Network Market Cap Reaches $52.25 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $52.25 million and $8.91 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

