Mammoth Price Hits $0.0034 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $23.50 million and approximately $10,074.82 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

