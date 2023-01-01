MAP Protocol Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.75 million and approximately $180,143.47 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00461381 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.30 or 0.02926248 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.36 or 0.29523650 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars.

