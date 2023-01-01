Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWF opened at $214.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $308.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.