Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

LHX stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.31 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

