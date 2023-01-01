Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned 0.13% of Compugen worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,781,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after buying an additional 552,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Compugen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 492,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Compugen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 68,338 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 519,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 168,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Compugen Profile

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.