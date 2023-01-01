McAdam LLC Acquires 13,912 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MUB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.52. 5,843,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,285. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

