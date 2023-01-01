McAdam LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.34. 877,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,768. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.